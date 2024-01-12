'I'm Proud Of The Journey': Suffolk PD's Trailblazing Deputy Commish Dances Into Retirement

On Wednesday, Jan. 10, dozens of friends, relatives, and colleagues gathered at the Suffolk County Police Department's headquarters in Yaphank for a traditional walk out – or in this case, a dance out – as the trailblazer left for the last time, bound for retirement.

Officials said Mention-Lewis left an indelible mark on the agency.

She became the department's first woman and first person of color to hold the position of deputy police commissioner when she was appointed in August 2012.

During her tenure, she created programs to combat gang violence and recidivism, and helped develop the Council of Thought and Action (COTA), a grassroots movement that provides support for at-risk youth and those previously incarcerated.

She also played an integral role in the development of the department's nationally recognized Implicit Bias training, the agency said.

Prior to joining Suffolk County PD, Mention-Lewis spent nearly two decades as a Nassau County assistant district attorney, where she was later promoted to Unit Chief of Rising Star, focusing on gang prevention strategies.

She spent time working in the Community Court where her experience as a mother inspired her to develop “contracts” for young defendants to keep them positively engaged in their communities.

In 2015, she was invited to the White House by former President Barack Obama to discuss decreasing crime and incarceration.

At Wednesday’s retirement celebration, Suffolk County Executive Ed Romaine presented Mention-Lewis with a proclamation. Former County Executive Steve Bellone was also on hand and joined her in some celebratory dancing.

Mention-Lewis told those gathered that she hoped she had made a difference during her tenure.

“I’m proud of the journey I’ve been on and I’m proud to having journeyed with you,” she said.

“I couldn’t have continued if it wasn’t for all of you guiding me and telling me what you needed, and me trying to make sure we as a department listened to you, heard you, and answered the things that you needed done.

"And I think we’ve done that, and I hope we continue to do that.”

You can view video of the retirement celebration below.

