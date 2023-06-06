Fair with Haze 73°

ID Released For Victim Killed In Hit-Run Crash In Port Jefferson Station

Authorities have identified a man who was killed in a hit-and-run crash on a busy Long Island road.

Peter Williams, age 47, was struck and killed by two vehicles, including one that fled the scene, while crossing Route 112 near Rose Avenue in Port Jefferson Station on Friday night, June 2.
Photo Credit: Google Maps street view
by Michael Mashburn & Joe Lombardi

The incident happened at around 10:15 p.m. Friday, June 2, in Port Jefferson Station.

A male pedestrian was crossing Route 112 eastbound, south of Rose Avenue, when he was struck by an unknown SUV heading southbound on Route 112 that fled the scene, Suffolk County Police said.

The man was then struck by a second southbound vehicle that remained at the scene. He was pronounced dead a short time later.

On Tuesday, June 6, police identified the victim as 47-year-old Peter Williams, of Terryville.

Detectives are asking anyone with information on the crash to call the Suffolk County PD Major Case Unit at 631-852-6553 or call anonymously to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-220-TIPS.

