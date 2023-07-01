ID Released For Mastic Man Fatally Stabbed During Fight At Shirley Motel

Suffolk County Police responded to the Shirley Motel, located at 681 Montauk Highway in Shirley after a 911 caller reported a man was stabbed during a fight in his motel room at approximately 5 p.m. Friday, June 30.

There was a group of people inside the room when the altercation occurred, Suffolk County Police said.

The man was transported to Long Island Community Hospital in Patchogue where he was pronounced dead.

He's now been identified as James Vaughn,age 63, of Mastic.

The investigation is continuing.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Suffolk County PD Homicide Squad at 631-852-6392 or Suffolk County Crime Stoppers at 1-800-220-TIPS.

This continues to be a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

