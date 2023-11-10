Overcast 50°

ID Released For Bohemia Woman Killed In Crash Outside Patchogue Restaurant

The identity has been released of a woman who was killed in a crash outside a Long Island restaurant.

<p>The area on Medford Avenue in Patchogue where the crash happened on Thursday, Nov. 9.&nbsp;</p>

 Photo Credit: Google Maps street view
It happened around 1:55 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 9 in Patchogue.

A Jeep driven by a 48-year-old Patchogue man traveling southbound on Medford Avenue crossed over to the northbound lanes and struck a Toyota Camry in front of 641 Medford Ave., Suffolk County Police said.

The woman driving the Toyota was pronounced dead at the scene. She has now been identified as  Michelle Mallon-Gennarelli,age  65, of Bohemia.

The driver of the Jeep was transported to Stony Brook University Hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries.

Detectives are asking anyone with information on this crash to call the Fifth Squad at 631-854-8552.

This continues to be a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

