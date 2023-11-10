ID Released For Bohemia Woman Killed In Crash Outside Patchogue Restaurant

It happened around 1:55 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 9 in Patchogue.

A Jeep driven by a 48-year-old Patchogue man traveling southbound on Medford Avenue crossed over to the northbound lanes and struck a Toyota Camry in front of 641 Medford Ave., Suffolk County Police said.

The woman driving the Toyota was pronounced dead at the scene. She has now been identified as Michelle Mallon-Gennarelli,age 65, of Bohemia.

The driver of the Jeep was transported to Stony Brook University Hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries.

Detectives are asking anyone with information on this crash to call the Fifth Squad at 631-854-8552.

