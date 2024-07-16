Fog/Mist 74°

ID Released For Beachgoer Who Died In Apparent Drowning At Smith Point County Park In Shirley

The identity has been released of a beachgoer who died in an apparent drowning on Long Island.

Outer Beach at Smith Point County Park,

 Photo Credit: Google Maps street view
Joe Lombardi
The incident happened just before 4 p.m. Sunday, July 14, at Outer Beach at Smith Point County Park in Shirley when good Samaritans pulled the unresponsive man from the water. 

The man was transported to Long Island Community Hospital in Patchogue, where he was pronounced dead.

He has now been ID'd as Michael Petruzzo, age 64, who police say was undomiciled. 

Detectives are asking anyone with information on this incident to call the Homicide Squad at 631-852-6392.

