ID Released For 25-Year-Old From Bay Shore Killed In Southern State Parkway Crash

It happened around 2:30 a.m. Friday, March 15 on the westbound side in Hempstead.

The operator of a 2005 Honda motorcycle driving in the area of Exit 24 collided with two other vehicles and was pronounced dead at the scene, New York State Police said.

The victim has now been ID'd as Bryan Rubio of Bay Shore.

The operators and occupants of the other vehicles -- a a red 2011 Toyota Prius driven by a 23-year-old man from West Hempstead and a black 2024 Honda CRV driven by a 45-year-old Brooklyn man -- were treated for minor injuries.

This crash is under investigation and the State Police is asking for any witnesses or anyone with information to call (631) 756-3300.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Suffolk and receive free news updates.