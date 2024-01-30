'I Smiled The Entire Time': New Mexican Restaurant In Setauket Off To Sizzling Start

Ixchel Mexican Cuisine – located in East Setauket at 130 Old Country Road – opened in December 2023 under the direction of Juan and Daphnee Munar.

Their menu takes inspiration from Mexico’s Yucatan Peninsula and includes both street tacos and birria tacos, made with stewed beef and filled with Oaxaca cheese, cilantro, onion, and served with a consommé beef broth.

Diners can choose from a half dozen appetizers – like the grilled Spanish octopus or the sauteed shrimp in garlic – and nearly a dozen main courses – like chicken enchiladas or grilled branzino, all served with rice and beans.

Hungry patrons can also expect freshly made guacamole, chips, and tortillas, as well as several vegan and vegetarian options.

In the short time since opening, Ixchel has received numerous positive reviews online, garnering 4.5 stars on Yelp.

“Perfectly cooked and generous portions of shrimp, chicken and beef,” Michael H., of New York City, wrote on Yelp. “Every bite delicious.”

Jeanne C., of Roslyn Heights, was equally impressed having lived in Mexico for several years.

“The food was amazing and authentic,” she said on Yelp. “It was a feel-good atmosphere. I think I smiled the entire time.”

Ixchel Mexican Cuisine is open Tuesday through Sunday. Find out more on its website.

