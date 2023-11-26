HVAC Contractor Stiffs North Bellport Homeowner Out Of $4K, Police Say

Francis Warner, age 41, of Brentwood, was arrested Tuesday, Nov. 21, according to Suffolk County Police.

Warner owns Warner Brothers Air Max HVAC, based in Medford.

A North Bellport man told police he hired Warner in October 2023 to do HVAC work on his home and had paid Warner $3,850.

Despite receiving payment, Warner never returned to complete the job, police said.

Warner was arrested Tuesday morning during a traffic stop in Brentwood.

He is charged with one count of third-degree grand larceny and is expected to be arraigned in Central Islip on Wednesday, Nov. 22.

Detectives are asking anyone who may have been a victim of Warner to contact the Suffolk County Police Department at 631-854-8538.

Warner’s business has received several negative reviews on Yelp and Google, and it holds a one-star rating with the Better Business Bureau.

At least two Google reviewers shared similar stories claiming that Warner eventually stopped responding altogether.

