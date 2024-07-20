It happened around 11:45 a.m. Friday, July 19, in Suffolk County on Main Road, east of Union Avenue in Aquebogue.

A 2018 BMW, operated by New York City resident Anthony Croce, age 65, of Brooklyn, collided head-on with a 2002 Nissan, operated by Matthew Schramm, age 67, of Huntington Station, Riverhead Police said.

Schramm, who suffered extensive injuries, was rushed to Peconic Bay Medical Center in Riverhead, where he was pronounced dead shortly after his arrival.

Croce was transported to Stony Brook University Hospital for the treatment of non-life-threatening injuries.

Both men were the sole occupants of their respective vehicles.

The Riverhead Police Department Detective Division and the New York State Police Forensic Investigation Unit responded to the scene to assist in the investigation.

The investigation remains ongoing.

Anyone who may have witnessed the accident or has information on the incident is asked to contact the Riverhead Police Department at 631-727-4500.

