Huntington Station Man Dies Over Week After Being Pulled Unresponsive From Pool

Emergency crews were called at around 2 p.m. Sunday, May 19, after a 45-year-old man was found unresponsive in a residential pool in the hamlet of West Hills, on West Hills Road.

A resident of the home performed CPR until first responders arrived and took the man to Huntington Hospital. He remained in critical condition for more than a week.

On Wednesday, May 29, Suffolk County Police confirmed that the man, identified as Ellery Smith, of Huntington Station, had died.

Anyone with information on this incident is asked to contact the Second Squad at 631-854-8252.

