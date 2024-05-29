Partly Cloudy 77°

Huntington Station Man Dies Over Week After Being Pulled Unresponsive From Pool

A Long Island man has died over a week after he was pulled unresponsive from a swimming pool.

 Photo Credit: Pixabay/fsHH
Michael Mashburn
Emergency crews were called at around 2 p.m. Sunday, May 19, after a 45-year-old man was found unresponsive in a residential pool in the hamlet of West Hills, on West Hills Road.

A resident of the home performed CPR until first responders arrived and took the man to Huntington Hospital. He remained in critical condition for more than a week.

On Wednesday, May 29, Suffolk County Police confirmed that the man, identified as Ellery Smith, of Huntington Station, had died.

Anyone with information on this incident is asked to contact the Second Squad at 631-854-8252.

