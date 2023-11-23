Huntington Native Mariah Carey Honored With Billboard Achievement Award

Poll Do you like "All I Want For Christmas Is You?" Yes No Submit Vote View Results Current Results Do you like "All I Want For Christmas Is You?" Yes 80%

No 20% Back to Vote

The 2023 Billboard Music Awards (BBMAs), now in its thirty-third year, honored the Huntington native Mariah Carey with the Billboard Chart Achievement Award for her song “All I Want For Christmas Is You,” which she performed live just moments before.

Presented to her by her 12-year-old twins Monroe and Moroccan, the award honors Carey’s Christmas classic, which has reached the number-one spot on the Billboard Hot 100 every year since 2019 and has spent 12 weeks total there, the magazine announced.

“All I Want For Christmas Is You” is the first song to lead the Hot 100 charts across five different years – and it’s the only song to reign in more than two individual years, the music titan stated.

The records don’t stop there.

She’s the only woman to have three songs topping the Hot 100 for 12 or more weeks and has spent a total of 32 years and five months at the top spot.

“One thing I really have to say that I’m really grateful for is the fact that my fans have been here,” Carey said in her acceptance speech.

“[The fans have been] with me through the hits, through the misses, the number ones and the Bubbling Unders,” she added, referencing the magazine’s chart for top songs that haven’t quite made it to the Hot 100.

“Thank you so much…The song itself changed my entire life.”

Carey joked, “When I first sat down to write ‘All I Want For Christmas Is You,’ I never could have imagined that I would be standing here three months later, accepting this special award for it.”

Outside of the holiday tune, Carey has placed number one on the Hot 100 in a record-setting 19 distinct years.

Born in Huntington, 54-year-old Carey trained under her opera singer mother, working her way through the Long Island music scene during high school. She’s known for her impressive five-octave range and whistle notes.

She broke out with her debut self-titled album in the 1990s and has since gone on to create 15 studio albums.

She is currently on tour, titled "Merry Christmas One And All." For more information, click here.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Suffolk and receive free news updates.