'Horrifying': Man Admits Beating Girlfriend To Death Outside Shirley Business

Oscar Morocho-Morocho, age 31, of Shirley, pleaded guilty to manslaughter in Suffolk County Court on Monday, Nov. 20, in the death of 34-year-old Ruth Para-Martinez.

The woman was found beaten to death in Shirley, outside the Gr8skates skating rink on The Green, early Monday, May 8, according to Suffolk County Police.

Prosecutors said she and Morocho-Morocho got into a fight the night before.

Surveillance video captured him punching, kicking, and dragging Para-Martinez before leaving her motionless body on the ground.

She was finally discovered at around 6 a.m. the following morning.

“The brutal beating of Ms. Para-Martinez by this defendant was horrifying,” said Suffolk County District Attorney Raymond Tierney.

“We take all such domestic violence seriously. We hope this disposition will give Ms. Para-Martinez’s friends and loved ones a small measure of justice.”

In court Monday, Morocho-Morocho pleaded guilty to the top charge of first-degree manslaughter, a felony.

He is scheduled to be sentenced on Thursday, Dec. 21.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Suffolk and receive free news updates.