Home Depot In Riverhead Evacuated Over Bomb Threat

The incident happened at around 8:30 a.m. Monday, June 5, at the Home Depot store in Riverhead, located on Old Country Road, police confirmed.

According to police radio traffic, the suspect told a store manager that there was an explosive device somewhere in the building.

Customers and employees were evacuated out of precaution as members of the Riverhead and Suffolk County police departments searched the building using K-9 dogs.

Investigators found no signs of bomb making materials or other suspicious activity, police said. The store reopened a short time later.

The Riverhead Police Department asked anyone with information in the case to contact the agency at 631-727-4500.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Suffolk and receive free news updates.