Overcast 69°

SHARE

Home Depot In Riverhead Evacuated Over Bomb Threat

A Home Depot store on Long Island was evacuated after someone called in a bomb threat.

The Riverhead Home Depot store, located on Old Country Road, was evacuated Monday morning, June 5, after someone called in a bomb threat.
The Riverhead Home Depot store, located on Old Country Road, was evacuated Monday morning, June 5, after someone called in a bomb threat. Photo Credit: Google Maps street view
Michael Mashburn
@mistermashburn Email me Read More Stories

The incident happened at around 8:30 a.m. Monday, June 5, at the Home Depot store in Riverhead, located on Old Country Road, police confirmed.

According to police radio traffic, the suspect told a store manager that there was an explosive device somewhere in the building.

Customers and employees were evacuated out of precaution as members of the Riverhead and Suffolk County police departments searched the building using K-9 dogs. 

Investigators found no signs of bomb making materials or other suspicious activity, police said. The store reopened a short time later.

The Riverhead Police Department asked anyone with information in the case to contact the agency at 631-727-4500. 

to follow Daily Voice Suffolk and receive free news updates.

SCROLL TO NEXT ARTICLE