Home Burglar Admits Sexually Assaulting Women In Separate Mastic Beach Break-Ins

Derrick Clancy, age 43, pleaded guilty to burglary, sexual abuse, and related charges in Suffolk County Court on Tuesday, April 30, stemming from two Mastic Beach break-ins that occurred in October 2023.

Prosecutors said Clancy got into the first home early on Tuesday, Oct. 10, by cutting a hole in a window screen. Once inside, he physically and sexually abused a woman who is over 70 years old while repeatedly claiming to have a knife.

Following the assault, the woman used her medical alert system to call for help as Clancy fled through the window. She was treated for her injuries at a hospital.

A week would go by before the second attack unfolded early on Tuesday, Oct. 17, at another home in Mastic Beach.

That’s when a woman over 70 years old heard a noise coming from a closet inside her home. When she looked in the closet, she saw Clancy coming through a window.

As in the first break-in, he proceeded to physically and sexually assault the victim before fleeing on foot, according to prosecutors. The victim called 911 and was treated at a hospital.

Multiple agencies, including Suffolk County Police, the US Marshals Service, and the New York State Department of Corrections were involved in tracking Clany down. He was arrested on Saturday, Oct. 21, on Carleton Avenue in Central Islip.

Detectives also recovered a mask and a knife that he used in the first attack.

“This defendant preyed on and violated two elderly women while they were supposed to be in the safe harbor of their own homes,” said Suffolk County DA District Attorney Tierney.

“Thanks to the great work of the Suffolk County Police Department officers and task force members, this defendant will no longer be able to harm Suffolk County residents.”

Clancy, who is homeless, pleaded guilty to the following charges on Tuesday, April 30:

Two counts of burglary (felony)

Two counts of sexual abuse (felony)

Two counts of assault (felony)

Two counts of criminal obstruction of breathing or blood circulation (misdemeanors)

He is expected to be sentenced to 22 years to life in prison when he’s sentenced on Friday, June 21.

