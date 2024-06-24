The incident happened at around 8:30 a.m. Monday, June 24, in the parking lot of Eastern Suffolk BOCES in North Bellport, located on Martha Avenue.

Suffolk County Police said a driver struck a 31-year-old Coram man and a 41-year-old Ronkonkoma woman as they walked through the parking lot. The driver then fled the scene.

The Coram man was taken by ambulance to Long Island Community Hospital in Patchogue and treated for serious injuries. The Ronkonkoma woman was taken to the same hospital for non-life-threatening injuries.

Police did not provide a description of the suspect or their vehicle.

Detectives asked anyone with information to contact the Suffolk County Police department at 631-854-8552 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-220-TIPS.

