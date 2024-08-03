Hit-Run Crash Update: Suspect Nabbed After 31-Year-Old Killed In Brentwood

The crash happened around 7:20 p.m. Monday, July 29, in Brentwood.

A man was riding a motorcycle northbound on Wick Road when a southbound driving 2008 Ford Explorer made a left turn in front of the motorcycle, according to Suffolk County Police.

The motorcyclist was ejected from the vehicle, which caught fire as a result of the collision.

Andres Eloy Khammach La Cruz, age 31, of Brentwood, was taken by ambulance to South Shore University Hospital in Bay Shore, where he was pronounced dead.

Three Hispanic men exited the Ford Explorer and fled the scene on foot, police said.

On Friday, Aug. 2, Suffolk County Police announced that the Explorer's driver had been charged following an investigation by Major Case Unit detectives.

Manuel Gomez, age 46, of Brentwood, was charged with leaving the scene of an incident involving a fatality.

He was held overnight at the Third Precinct and is scheduled to be arraigned at First District Court in Central Islip on Saturday, Aug. 3.

