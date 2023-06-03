Fatal Hit-Run Crash: SUV Strikes Man, Then Hits Another Vehicle In Port Jefferson Station

It happened around 10:15 p.m. Friday, June 2 in Port Jefferson Station.

A male pedestrian was crossing Route 112 eastbound, south of Rose Avenue, when he was struck by an unknown SUV heading southbound on Route 112 that fled the scene, then struck by a second southbound vehicle that remained at the scene, Suffolk County Police said.

The victim, who has not yet been identified by police, was pronounced dead at the scene by a physician assistant from the Office of the Suffolk County Medical Examiner.

Detectives are asking anyone with information on the crash to call the Suffolk County PD Major Case Unit at 631-852-6553 or call anonymously to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-220-TIPS.

