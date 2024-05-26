Hit-Run Crash: Suspect At Large, Man Seriously Injured In Medford

It happened around 8:35 p.m. Saturday, May 25, in Medford.

A man was crossing County Road 101 at the intersection of Southaven Avenue, when he was struck by a vehicle in the northbound lanes, according to Suffolk County Police.

The vehicle continued northbound without stopping.

The man, whose identity is being withheld pending notification of next of kin, was transported to Stony Brook University Hospital for treatment of serious injuries.

Detectives ask anyone with information on the incident to contact the Suffolk County PD Fifth Squad at 631-854- 8542 or Crime Stoppers at 800-220-TIPS. All calls will be kept confidential.

Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Suffolk and receive free news updates.