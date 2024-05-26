Overcast 68°

SHARE

Hit-Run Crash: Suspect At Large, Man Seriously Injured In Medford

A suspect is at large after a man who was seriously injured in a hit-and-run Long Island crash.

A suspect is at large after a man who was seriously injured in a hit-and-run Long Island crash.

A suspect is at large after a man who was seriously injured in a hit-and-run Long Island crash.

 Photo Credit: Unsplash/Michael Förtsch
Joe Lombardi
Facebook @joe_lombardi Email me Read More Stories

It happened around 8:35 p.m. Saturday, May 25, in Medford.

A man was crossing County Road 101 at the intersection of Southaven Avenue, when he was struck by a vehicle in the northbound lanes, according to Suffolk County Police. 

The vehicle continued northbound without stopping.

The man, whose identity is being withheld pending notification of next of kin, was transported to Stony Brook University Hospital for treatment of serious injuries.

Detectives ask anyone with information on the incident to contact the Suffolk County PD Fifth Squad at 631-854- 8542 or Crime Stoppers at 800-220-TIPS. All calls will be kept confidential.

Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

to follow Daily Voice Suffolk and receive free news updates.

SCROLL TO NEXT ARTICLE