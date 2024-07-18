Maria Guallpa-Bonilla, age 36, of Bellport, was indicted on a count of leaving the scene of an incident without reporting in Suffolk County Court Thursday, July 18, in the death of Christopher Hlavaty.

The 22-year-old died Monday night, June 10, after his motorcycle was struck by a car in Patchogue, near Main Street and Rider Avenue, according to police.

Prosecutors claim Guallpa-Bonilla was driving home from work alone in a Mercury Cougar sedan when she made a left turn onto Rider Avenue, striking Hlavaty’s Suzuki motorcycle before running over his body.

She allegedly then fled the scene without stopping and rendering aid to the man or reporting the crash to police.

Hlavaty was taken by ambulance to Stony Brook University Hospital where he was pronounced dead.

At the time of the crash, Guallpa-Bonilla only had a New York State driving permit that required her to be with a licensed driver, prosecutors said.

She was arrested days later, on Thursday, June 13, after Suffolk County Police linked car parts from the crash site to a vehicle parked in her Bellport driveway, according to investigators.

Guallpa-Bonilla is charged with leaving the scene of an incident without reporting, a felony, and driving in violation of a license restriction. She was jailed on a $500,000 bond and faces up to seven years in prison if convicted.

“This defendant’s alleged actions in leaving a man to die in the road after striking him and running over his body, were callous and unconscionable,” said Suffolk County DA Raymond Tierney.

“Christopher Hlavaty was loved by his community and dedicated his time to helping others as a volunteer firefighter. We will seek justice for Mr. Hlavaty and his loved ones.”

Hlavaty was a volunteer member of the Hagerman Fire Department in East Patchogue and worked full time as a driver for Emergency Ambulance Service, based in Bohemia.

At the time of his death, he was studying to become an EMT and was set to graduate in August 2024, colleagues said.

“He had a bright future which was tragically cut short at the age of 22,” said Eric Daliendo, an employee at Emergency Ambulance Service who started a petition to have the ambulance that Hlavatyin used dedicated in his honor.

The agency has since approved the plan and will hold a dedication ceremony at a later date.

“He was someone that always knew how to brighten up any room with his jokes and always knew how to make everyone laugh and put a smile on his face,” Daliendo said.

“He was a son to an amazing family, an amazing boyfriend to his girlfriend Kirsten, an amazing friend to many, a fellow brother in the fire service with his brothers and sisters from the Hagerman Fire Department, and an amazing coworker to all of his colleagues at Emergency Ambulance Service.”

