Heroic Rescue: Teen Swimmers Saved After Getting Swept Away In LI Sound Near Cutchogue

The incident was first reported on Thursday, July 6 at approximately 5:30 p.m., according to Cutchogue Fire Department.

Teams from the department, along with Southold Police and the Mattituck Fire Department, responded to the scene off Duck Pond Point, where a 23-foot boat had been disabled and adrift, with two 16-year-old passengers lost in the water.

Neither had life vests and had been lost for approximately 30 minutes before authorities began their search.

The boat was a little over two miles from shore.

Rescuers soon realized that the two teens had been swept further east with the tide.

With additional resources, including a helicopter, deployed by the Suffolk County Police Aviation Unit, crews from the Cutchogue Fire Department soon saw an arm waving in the water further east.

The first teen was pulled from the water, and authorities report that she was visibly exhausted at the time of her rescue.

The second victim was found about 200 feet away from the first and was also exhausted when rescuers located him.

Both were “well over” four miles from the shore at the time of the rescue, the department added.

After being evaluated by paramedics, the teens were reunited with their parents with no injuries.

The disabled boat was towed back to shore.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Suffolk and receive free news updates.