Fair 70°

SHARE

Here's Timing For New Rounds Of Showers, Storms During Days-Long Unsettled Stretch

The return of more humid air will be followed by separate new rounds of showers and thunderstorms as an unsettled weather pattern arrives in the region.

Moisture will begin to build early this week with separates rounds of scattered showers and storms for days.

Moisture will begin to build early this week with separates rounds of scattered showers and storms for days.

 Photo Credit: AccuWeather.com
Joe Lombardi
Facebook @joe_lombardi Email me Read More Stories

Clouds will gradually thicken on Monday, July 22, and high temperatures will be in the mid-80s.

Showers will be possible in the afternoon, with scattered thunderstorms during the evening and overnight hours, especially in areas farther north and inland.

Tuesday, July 23, will be mostly cloudy with some peeks of sun. The high temperature will be in the low to mid-80s.

Scattered showers and thunderstorms will be possible from the midday into the evening.

Showers and storms will linger into Wednesday, July 24, with storms in the afternoon. About half an inch of rainfall is possible with locally higher amounts.

Look for more of the same on Thursday, July 25, with mostly cloudy skies, afternoon showers likely, and more storms possible from around 2 p.m. to 8 p.m.

The unsettled stretch will wrap up just before the weekend arrives, with mostly sunny skies on Friday, July 26, and a high temperature in the mid-80s.

Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

to follow Daily Voice Suffolk and receive free news updates.

SCROLL TO NEXT ARTICLE