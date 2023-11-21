Here's Latest Timing For Thanksgiving Eve Storm With Gusty Winds That Could Knock Out Power

The time frame for the storm is Tuesday night, Nov. 21 into early Wednesday afternoon, Nov. 22, according to the National Weather Service.

After a cold start to the day on Tuesday, clouds will increase during the day.

Precipitation will begin Tuesday evening as low pressure arrives.

Locally heavy downpours are possible. Generally, about an inch to an inch-and-a-half of rainfall is expected from the storm.

Wind speeds will increase Tuesday night, with widespread gusts of 30 miles per hour, and as high as 40 mph near the coast.

"This could lead to a few downed trees or power lines," the National Weather Statement said in a statement issued early Tuesday morning.

Locations in upstate New York and northern New England will see a period of snow or sleet before precipitation changes to plain rain Tuesday night.

Some northern and high terrain areas will see a few inches of accumulation and a Winter Weather Advisory is in effect for these areas, where travel may be impacted by the wintry precipitation.

Thanksgiving Day on Thursday, Nov. 23 will be sunny, breezy, with a high temperature around 50 degrees, but strong winds will make it feel colder.

There will be a mix of clouds and sun on Black Friday, Nov. 24 with a high temperature in the mid to upper 40s.

The outlook for Saturday, Nov. 25 calls for partly sunny skies with a high temperature in the low 40s.

