'Harmonious Cause:' Billy Joel Exhibit, Charity Team Up For Food Drive In Suffolk County

The Long Island Music and Entertainment Hall of Fame’s (LIMEHOF) Stony Brook museum is hosting a Piano Man-themed food drive benefitting the Harry Chapin Food Bank (also known as Long Island Cares), according to a new announcement.

Starting Monday, Jan. 22, and running through Thursday, Feb. 29, guests who bring a bag of nonperishable food to the “Billy Joel – My Life, A Piano Man’s Journey” exhibit will receive a free poster of the singer and an offer for a half-price ticket offer (with a full-price ticket purchase)

“Join us for a harmonious cause,” the food bank wrote alongside the announcement of the monthlong event.

Tickets include access to the Billy Joel exhibition as well as the Hall of Fame room (which includes an inductee memorabilia showcase) and the Surround Sound Theater.

The LIMEHOF Stony Brook museum is open Wednesdays through Sundays from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

