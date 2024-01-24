Overcast 44°

'Harmonious Cause:' Billy Joel Exhibit, Charity Team Up For Food Drive In Suffolk County

For a limited time, a Long Island food bank and music museum are joining forces for a good cause.

Starting Monday, Jan. 22 and running through the end of February 2023, the LIMEHOF museum is offering free Billy Joel posters and half-price tickets for food donations.&nbsp;

 Photo Credit: LIMEHOF/Facebook via Long Island Cares
Sophie Grieser
The Long Island Music and Entertainment Hall of Fame’s (LIMEHOF) Stony Brook museum is hosting a Piano Man-themed food drive benefitting the Harry Chapin Food Bank (also known as Long Island Cares), according to a new announcement.

Starting Monday, Jan. 22, and running through Thursday, Feb. 29, guests who bring a bag of nonperishable food to the “Billy Joel – My Life, A Piano Man’s Journey” exhibit will receive a free poster of the singer and an offer for a half-price ticket offer (with a full-price ticket purchase)

“Join us for a harmonious cause,” the food bank wrote alongside the announcement of the monthlong event.

Tickets include access to the Billy Joel exhibition as well as the Hall of Fame room (which includes an inductee memorabilia showcase) and the Surround Sound Theater.

The LIMEHOF Stony Brook museum is open Wednesdays through Sundays from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. 

