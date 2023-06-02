Handshake Turned Deadly: Copiague Man Indicted For Alleged Murder

Gherson Lopez, aged 29, of Copiague, was indicted on Friday, June 2 on murder charges for his alleged role in the killing of 34-year-old Jose Argueta-Canales, the Suffolk County District Attorney announced.

According to the DA’s Office, Lopez and Argueta-Canales were smoking together outside of a Copiague deli on Monday, May 15 when they got into a verbal altercation.

The verbal argument reportedly turned physical, but the two ended the fight when Lopez told Argueta-Canales that he had hurt his hand.

They shook hands, sat down on the bench, and began to eat.

However, Lopez and the victim “continued to have words,” the DA’s Office reported, causing Lopez to stand above the victim and stab him two times in the chest with a silver knife.

Argueta-Canales died as a result of the stabbing.

Lopez was arraigned on the charge of second-degree murder. He is due back in court on Friday, June 30.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Suffolk and receive free news updates.