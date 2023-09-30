Overcast 59°

Gunman Nabbed Year After Shooting 23-Year-Old Outside Smithtown Club, Police Say

A suspected gunman has been arrested more than a year after he allegedly shot a man outside a Long Island club.

Joseph Llapa, age 22, is accused of shooting another man outside a club on West Main Street in Smithtown in July 2022.
Michael Mashburn
Joseph Llapa, age 22, of Bay Shore, was taken into custody Thursday, Sept. 28, in connection with a July 2022 shooting outside the Smithtown Social Bar & Lounge, located in Smithtown on West Main Street.

Suffolk County Police said it was shortly before 4 a.m. July 3, 2022, when Llapa shot a 23-year-old man in the arm as the victim got into the passenger seat of a car.

The victim was taken by ambulance to South shore University Hospital in Bay Shore and treated for non-life-threatening injuries. Nobody else was injured.

Police did not speculate on a possible motive for the shooting.

Officers arrested Llapa at around 9:30 p.m. Thursday night in Bay Shore on suspicion of assault and reckless endangerment.

He was scheduled to be arraigned at First District Court in Central Islip on Friday, Sept. 29. 

