Gunman In Candlelight Vigil Shooting In Bellport Injuring 2 Charged With Attempted Murder: DA

Steven Reid, age 27, of Calverton, was arraigned on eight felony charges in Suffolk Court on Friday, Oct. 6, in connection to the attack.

Prosecutors said more than 100 people were gathered at a vigil in Bellport on Thursday, July 6, 2023 to honor a community member who had died in a motorcycle crash.

At the end of the vigil, Reid got into a physical fight with another man who attended the event.

At some point, Reid pulled out a gun and shot the man at point-blank range in the upper thigh, prosecutors said. The bullet shattered the victim’s femur, passed through his leg, and lodged into his right shin.

Other attendees came to the victim’s aid, placing a tourniquet on his leg and taking him to the hospital. He underwent surgery to replace his femur with metal rods and pins.

Moments after the shooting, Reid allegedly fired on another group of vigil attendees, shooting one man four times at close range, according to prosecutors.

The second victim suffered gunshot wounds to his back, shoulder, and both legs.

Reid then continued firing, shooting twice at a woman before targeting another group of people, including a woman with a 9-year-old boy, prosecutors allege.

After the shooting, Reid fled to North Carolina where he was arrested in September 2023 by members of the US Marshals Service.

In court Friday, he was arraigned on the following charges:

Two counts of attempted murder (felony)

First-degree Assault (felony)

Attempted assault (felony)

Second-degree assault (felony)

Two counts of criminal possession of a weapon (felony)

Reckless endangerment

Following his appearance, he was ordered held at the Suffolk County jail without bail. He is due back in court on Saturday, Nov. 18.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Suffolk and receive free news updates.