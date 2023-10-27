A Few Clouds 71°

SHARE

Groper Assaults Woman At Hobby Lobby Store In Bay Shore, Police Say

Police are asking for help in identifying a man accused of sexually assaulting a woman at a Long Island business.

<p>Surveillance footage of a man accused of groping a woman at a Bay Shore Hobby Lobby store in September 2023.&nbsp;</p>

Surveillance footage of a man accused of groping a woman at a Bay Shore Hobby Lobby store in September 2023. 

 Photo Credit: Suffolk County Police/Google Maps street view
Michael Mashburn
@mistermashburn Email me Read More Stories

The alleged incident happened in Bay Shore, at the Hobby Lobby store on Sunrise Highway, in September 2023.

According to Suffolk County Police, the man forcibly touched the victim inside the store before fleeing on foot.

Investigators released a photo of the suspect taken from surveillance footage near the store’s entrance.

Anyone with information in the case is asked to contact Suffolk County Crime Stoppers for a possible cash reward.

Tips can be submitted on the organization’s website or by calling 1-800-220-TIPS.

Share this story by clicking the Facebook icon below. 

to follow Daily Voice Suffolk and receive free news updates.

SCROLL TO NEXT ARTICLE