Groper Assaults Woman At Hobby Lobby Store In Bay Shore, Police Say

The alleged incident happened in Bay Shore, at the Hobby Lobby store on Sunrise Highway, in September 2023.

According to Suffolk County Police, the man forcibly touched the victim inside the store before fleeing on foot.

Investigators released a photo of the suspect taken from surveillance footage near the store’s entrance.

Anyone with information in the case is asked to contact Suffolk County Crime Stoppers for a possible cash reward.

Tips can be submitted on the organization’s website or by calling 1-800-220-TIPS.

