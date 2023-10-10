Great Save: Commack's Own Bob Costas Saves Diners' Life Using Heimlich, Report Says

Bob Costas, the legendary commentator and Sports Broadcasting Hall of Fame inductee from Commack, recently became a hero when he performed the Heimlich maneuver on a fellow diner at a restaurant, an exclusive report by Page Six claims.

It has not been revealed where Costas was dining at the time of the incident, but the magazine reported that when another patron at the eatery, who was not seated with the broadcaster, began to choke, he sprang into action.

Costas performed the Heimlich on the customer, saving them from choking.

A representative for the Emmy Award winner told Page Six, “Bob doesn’t think this was that big of a deal.”

“He really feels he did what just about anyone else would do in a similar situation.”

The 71-year-old sportscaster started his professional career in 1973 as a caller for minor-league hockey.

He is perhaps most known for his role as a sports commentator with NBC, which he did from 1980 until Costas and the network broke up in 2019.

Costas has made calls for NASCAR, the MLB, the NBA, the NFL, the US Open, the Olympics, and more.

The sports journalist has since gone on to work with CNN as a sports contributor and with TBS as a baseball studio host.

