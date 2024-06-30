Great Neck Man Accused Of Driving Drunk After Crashing Into Cruiser On Long Island Expressway

The incident happened around 10:20 p.m. Saturday, June 29, in Dix Hills, on the westbound side near Exit 50.

The cruiser was stopped and had been responding to another call, Suffolk County Police said.

Jason Ligon, age 57, of Great Neck, was driving a 2020 Mercedes sedan when he crashed his vehicle into the rear of the cruiser, said police.

The one officer in the police vehicle was transported to a local hospital for treatment of minor injuries.

There were no other injuries.

The SAFE-T Team (Selective Alcohol Fatality Enforcement Team) responded to the scene, determined that Ligon was intoxicated, and charged him with driving while intoxicated.

Ligon is being held at the Sixth Precinct and is scheduled to be arraigned at First District Court in Central Islip.

