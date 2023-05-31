Give 'Em A Brake: Closure Scheduled For Portion Of Northern State Parkway In Huntington

The eastbound lanes of the Northern State Parkway in Huntington will close nightly between Exit 40 (State Route 110) and Exit 41 (Wolf Hill Road) from 10 p.m. until 5 a.m., starting Wednesday, May 31, through Friday, June 2.

During the closure, drivers can follow a signed detour to the Long Island Expressway (I-495) via Route 110, according to the Department of Transportation.

The closure will allow crews to continue work on a drainage rehabilitation project.

Transportation officials encouraged drivers to exercise caution through the detour and reminded the public that fines are doubled for speeding in a work zone.

You can find the latest travel information by calling 511 or visiting 511ny.org.

