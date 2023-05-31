Fair 68°

SHARE

Give 'Em A Brake: Closure Scheduled For Portion Of Northern State Parkway In Huntington

Scheduled roadwork could spell delays for drivers on Long Island.

The eastbound Northern State Parkway will close between State Route 110 and Wolf Hill Road in the town of Huntington on Wednesday night, May 31, and Thursday night, June 1.
The eastbound Northern State Parkway will close between State Route 110 and Wolf Hill Road in the town of Huntington on Wednesday night, May 31, and Thursday night, June 1. Photo Credit: Google Maps street view
Michael Mashburn
@mistermashburn Email me Read More Stories

The eastbound lanes of the Northern State Parkway in Huntington will close nightly between Exit 40 (State Route 110) and Exit 41 (Wolf Hill Road) from 10 p.m. until 5 a.m., starting Wednesday, May 31, through Friday, June 2.

During the closure, drivers can follow a signed detour to the Long Island Expressway (I-495) via Route 110, according to the Department of Transportation.

The closure will allow crews to continue work on a drainage rehabilitation project.

Transportation officials encouraged drivers to exercise caution through the detour and reminded the public that fines are doubled for speeding in a work zone.

You can find the latest travel information by calling 511 or visiting 511ny.org.

to follow Daily Voice Suffolk and receive free news updates.

SCROLL TO NEXT ARTICLE