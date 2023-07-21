Gilgo Beach Case: Suspected Killer Now Believed To Have Lured, Killed Victims Inside His Home

Sources told CNN that investigators are operating on the theory that the Nassau County resident killed the three sex workers in his Massapequa Park home where he had access to tape and burlap bags in which the victims were found,

The source pointed to the fact that the murders of Melissa Barthelemy, Megan Waterman, and Amber Costello all took place while Heuermann's family was out of the state or country when the killings occurred.

In a news conference on Friday, July 14, Suffolk County District Attorney Ray Tierney said Heuermann’s wife and children were both traveling when the killings were committed and the suspect was alone during those times.

He is charged with burying their bodies in a grassy area of Gilgo Beach, located in the town of Babylon in Suffolk County.

The 59-year-old Heuermann is also the only suspect in the killing of Maureen Brainard-Barnes, according to Suffolk County Police.

Heuermann's wife, Asa Ellerup, who has filed for a divorce, and the couple's two children have not been able to return to the Massapequa Park home since he was arrested as investigators comb every inch of the residence for clues, officials said.

Other clues that the women may have been killed in the home include the fact that a phone used by victim Barthelemy communicated with a burner cellphone several times before Friday, July 10, 2009, which was the last day she was seen alive, CNN reported.

Heuermann is believed to have used numerous burner phones to set up his "dates," police say.

Barthelemy’s last phone location was recorded in Massapequa on Saturday, July 11, 2009, court documents obtained by CNN say.

In addition to attention on the Nassau County home, investigators are also looking into the possibility that Heuermann might be connected to other murders throughout the country including in Atlantic City, New Jersey, Las Vegas, and South Carolina, reported CBS News.

A Chevrolet Avalanche truck, which was allegedly seen near Gilgo Beach is believed to be connected to Heuermann was recovered in South Carolina at his brother's property and transported to Suffolk County, police said.

Investigators are also taking a new look at the other 11 victims found in the area of Gilgo Beach and the possibility that Heuermann is involved.

Heuermann, who has pleaded not guilty to the crimes, is said to be quiet in his cell and stares at the ceiling.

