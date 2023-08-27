Fair 83°

SHARE

Gilgo Beach Murders: Woman Who Worked For Accused Killer Shares Disturbing Details

A new account by a woman who worked for Gilgo Beach serial murders suspect Rex Heuermann details how he liked to hire petite women fitting the description of his alleged victims.

Rex Heuermann and his Massapequa Park home in Nassau County.
Rex Heuermann and his Massapequa Park home in Nassau County. Photo Credit: Suffolk County Sheriff's Office/Google Maps street view
Joe Lombardi
Facebook @joe_lombardi Email me Read More Stories

In the New York magazine story headlined, "My Boss the Monster," Mary Shell, who reported to Heuermann at his architecture agency located on Fifth Avenue in Manhattan, also noted how he frequently boasting about his passion for hunting, but never mentioned his wife and two children who lived with him in Massapequa Park.

"My former colleagues described how he gushed about his bear-hunting trips in particular: baiting an area and lying in wait," Shell said. "More than once, he gleefully described the process of dressing the game, seeming to delight in grossing his employees out."

A total of 10 bodies, nine of which were women, found on the south shore of Long Island have been linked to the series of killings between 1996 and 2011. Shell said she worked directly for Heuermann in 2010.

Heuermann was apprehended by police in midtown Manhattan on Thursday, July 13.

Police say a description and discovery of Heuermann's motor vehicle -- a Chevy Avalanche with distinct features -- as well as DNA evidence from pizza crust in a box Heuermann discarded were keys to cracking the case.

Click here to read the complete New York magazine report.

to follow Daily Voice Suffolk and receive free news updates.

SCROLL TO NEXT ARTICLE