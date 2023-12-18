Funeral Home Stabbing: Suspect Nabbed After Attacking Amityville Mortuary Owner, Police Say

The incident happened Wednesday, Aug. 30, in Amityville at the Slinger-Hasgill Funeral Home, located on Sunrise Highway.

Prosecutors said Jason Funderburke, age 37, of Hempstead was with an accomplice when the two men approached owner Joseph Slinger as he returned to the business.

Funderburke displayed a photo of Slinger’s family and threatened him before both men began punching him, prosecutors said.

During the attack, the unidentified accomplice stabbed Slinger twice, according to investigators.

The attackers allegedly then stole his phone and wallet, which contained an undisclosed amount of cash, before fleeing the scene.

Slinger was taken to the hospital and treated for superficial wounds to his torso and leg. No other employees were injured in the attack.

Funderburke was arraigned in Suffolk County Court on Monday, Dec. 18, on three counts of robbery and one count of assault, all felonies. He was jailed on $100,00 bail.

His alleged accomplice has not been arrested.

“This local business owner was allegedly targeted by the defendant and an unapprehended accomplice,” said Suffolk County District Attorney Raymond Tierney.

“The victim was not only targeted and stabbed, but his family was also allegedly targeted and threatened.”

Tierney asked anyone with information in the case to contact the Suffolk County Police Department or Crime Stoppers.

