Full Closures Scheduled For Portion Of Sunrise Highway In Brookhaven

Both directions of Sunrise Highway are slated to close nightly at Ext 54 in Brookhaven for approximately five nights beginning Monday, Dec. 11, according to the Department of Transportation.

The westbound lanes of State Route 27 will close at 10 p.m. and the eastbound lanes will be blocked at 11 p.m.

During those times, traffic will be detoured on the Service Road.

The roadway will reopen by 5 a.m.

Closures will allow crews to facilitate a bridge renewal project.

Transportation officials warned of possible delays and reminded drivers that fines are doubled for speeding in a work zone.

You can find the latest travel information by calling 511 or visiting 511ny.org.

