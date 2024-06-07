Overcast 74°

SHARE

Full Closures Planned For Portion Of Sunrise Highway In Islip, Brookhaven

Scheduled highway closures could cause delays for Long Island drivers in the coming days.

Sunrise Highway in Islip. 

Sunrise Highway in Islip. 

 Photo Credit: Google Maps street view
Michael Mashburn
@mistermashburn Email me Read More Stories

In Suffolk County, all eastbound lanes of Sunrise Highway are slated to close nightly between Exit 49 in Islip and Exit 54 in Brookhaven beginning at 10 p.m. Monday, June 10.

The closures will last until 5 a.m. each day through Friday, June 14, according to the Department of Transportation.

During those times, traffic will be detoured onto South Service Road while crews perform bridge cleaning work.

You can find the latest travel information by calling 511 or visiting 511ny.org.

to follow Daily Voice Suffolk and receive free news updates.

SCROLL TO NEXT ARTICLE