Full Closures Planned For Portion Of Sunrise Highway In Islip, Brookhaven

In Suffolk County, all eastbound lanes of Sunrise Highway are slated to close nightly between Exit 49 in Islip and Exit 54 in Brookhaven beginning at 10 p.m. Monday, June 10.

The closures will last until 5 a.m. each day through Friday, June 14, according to the Department of Transportation.

During those times, traffic will be detoured onto South Service Road while crews perform bridge cleaning work.

You can find the latest travel information by calling 511 or visiting 511ny.org.

