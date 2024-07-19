Full Closures Planned For Portion Of Sunrise Highway In Babylon

In Suffolk County, all westbound lanes of Sunrise Highway are slated to close nightly in the town of Babylon beginning on Monday, July 22.

From 10 p.m. to 5 a.m., lanes will close Monday, July 22, Tuesday, July 23, and Wednesday, July 24 between exits 40 and 39. Closures will occur again on Thursday, July 25, and Friday, July 26, between exits 38 and 39.

During those times, traffic will be detoured onto North Service Road while crews perform bridge cleaning work, the Department of Transportation said.

You can find the latest travel information by calling 511 or visiting 511ny.org.

