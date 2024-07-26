Fair 77°

Full Closures Planned For Portion Of Sunrise Highway In Babylon

Scheduled highway closures could cause delays for Long Island drivers in the coming days.

Sunrise Highway in Babylon.

 Photo Credit: Google Maps street view
Michael Mashburn
In Suffolk County, all eastbound lanes of Sunrise Highway (Route 27) are slated to close nightly in the town of Babylon beginning on Monday, July 29.

From 10 p.m. to 5 a.m., lanes will close Monday, July 29, and Tuesday, July 30, between exits 37 and 38.

Closures will occur again on Wednesday, July 31, Thursday, Aug. 1, and Friday, Aug. 2, between exits 38 and 40.

During those times, traffic will be detoured onto South Service Road while crews perform bridge cleaning work, the Department of Transportation said.

You can find the latest travel information by calling 511 or visiting 511ny.org.

