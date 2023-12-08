Friends, Family Remember Father With 'Infectious Personality' Following Medford Crash

Kristopher “Kris” Muller, age 33 of Mastic, died when he lost control of his car in Medford on Friday, Dec. 1, according to Nassau County Police.

Now, friends and family members are rallying together to support Kris’ grieving wife and two children.

“He was an amazing husband to Brittany and father to their sons,” wrote Kevin Escobar, Brittany’s cousin, on GoFundMe.

Noting that Kris worked incredibly hard to provide for his family – sometimes, even seven days a week – Escobar implored the community will help keep the Muller household running as they figure out what’s next.

“His greatest pride was his family,” Escobar said.

He included a picture of the Mullers posing with Santa Claus after cutting down their Christmas tree.

The picture was taken two weeks before Kris’ death.

In fact, many remembered Kris as the ultimate family man, with one saying he “worked like an animal” to support his sons, aged one and three.

“He loved them unconditionally,” wrote friend Geronda Spiller in a Facebook post, “[He] was such a great person.”

In the six days since the fundraiser launched, the community has raised nearly $89,000 to help Brittany take care of her children and house, putting them close to their $100,000 goal.

“Kris had an infectious personality, lighting up every room he walked into,” Escobar wrote.

“Please help us support them.”

Click here to view the GoFundMe.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Suffolk and receive free news updates.