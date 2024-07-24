‘Friend’ Who Stabbed Father Of 4 To Death, Attacked Victim's Wife In Huntington Sentenced

Candelario Cordova, age 54, of Huntington Station, was sentenced to 30 years behind bars in Suffolk County Court on Wednesday, July 24, for the murder of Roque Cisneros.

Emergency crews in Huntington Station were called on Feb. 16, 2023, with reports of an altercation outside a home near Oakwood Road. Officers found the 58-year-old Cisneros and his wife suffering from multiple stab wounds outside their home.

Investigators said prior to the stabbings, Cisneros' wife had witnessed her husband in an altercation with Cordova, described as a co-worker and friend of Cisneros.

When she looked out her window, she saw that Cisneros was seated in the front passenger seat of an SUV and Cordova was trying to get him out of the vehicle, she told police.

Cordova eventually drove away with Cisneros inside the SUV and she followed in her own car, the woman told investigators. When they turned the corner onto Oakwood Road, Cordova stopped the SUV and retrieved a long knife from the trunk.

Prosecutors said Cordova then opened the passenger side door and began stabbing Cisneros repeatedly in the beck and body. When the man’s wife tried to intervene, Cordova began slashing and stabbing her.

The attack finally ended when several passing drivers stopped and subdued Cordova until Suffolk County Police arrived. Officers found the knife used in the attacks at the scene.

Cisneros died at the scene after suffering multiple stab wounds. His wife was taken to Huntington Hospital for treatment of her wounds.

Cordova pleaded guilty to first-degree manslaughter and attempted murder on Tuesday, May 14.

“Today’s sentencing of 30 years in prison for the defendant reflects the severity of his heinous actions," said Suffolk County DA Raymond Tierney.

"By fatally stabbing Mr. Cisneros and then attempting to take the life of the victim’s wife who bravely tried to intervene, he demonstrated a complete disregard for human life and the safety of our community."

Click here to follow Daily Voice Suffolk and receive free news updates.