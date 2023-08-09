Foiled Robbery: 'Heavy Set' Culprit Flees After Targeting Riverhead Convenience Store

The incident happened shortly before 3 a.m. Wednesday, Aug. 9, in Riverhead, at a 7-Eleven store on Old Country Road, according to Riverhead Police.

An employee told officers that a “heavy set” person entered the store wearing a mask and passed them a note demanding cash from the register.

The clerk refused to give the suspect any money and the suspect fled on foot.

Neither the employee nor any customers were injured.

Police searched the area around the store but found no sign of the culprit.

The suspect was described as wearing a dark colored sweatshirt and dark colored pants. No other details were made available.

Anyone with information in the case is asked to contact Riverhead Police at 631-727-4500.

Share this story by clicking the Facebook icon below.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Suffolk and receive free news updates.