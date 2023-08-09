Fair 84°

Foiled Robbery: 'Heavy Set' Culprit Flees After Targeting Riverhead Convenience Store

Police are investigating an attempted overnight robbery at a Long Island convenience store.

Riverhead Police are investigating an attempted robbery at a 7-Eleven store on Old Country Road early Wednesday, Aug. 9.
Michael Mashburn
The incident happened shortly before 3 a.m. Wednesday, Aug. 9, in Riverhead, at a 7-Eleven store on Old Country Road, according to Riverhead Police.

An employee told officers that a “heavy set” person entered the store wearing a mask and passed them a note demanding cash from the register.

The clerk refused to give the suspect any money and the suspect fled on foot.

Neither the employee nor any customers were injured.

Police searched the area around the store but found no sign of the culprit.

The suspect was described as wearing a dark colored sweatshirt and dark colored pants. No other details were made available.

Anyone with information in the case is asked to contact Riverhead Police at 631-727-4500.

