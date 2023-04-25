Fair 43°

Flanders Man Threatens Person With Boxcutter In Southampton, Police Say

A Long Island man was charged with menacing after allegedly threatening a person with a boxcutter in the presence of a child.

Kathy Reakes
The incident took place in Suffolk County in Southampton on Sunday, April 24.

According to the Sgt Jason Davin of the Southampton Police, Darwin Lopez Funes, age 25, of Flanders, was charged with menacing and endangering the welfare of a child after threatening another person with a boxcutter with a child in the area.

Lopez Funes was arrested and transported to Southampton Police headquarters for processing and held for morning arraignment.

to follow Daily Voice Suffolk and receive free news updates.

