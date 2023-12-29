Fire Guts West Babylon Deli, Apartment Building

Nearly a dozen agencies responded to the commercial fire that broke out at around 5:45 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 28 in West Babylon, at Frank's Deli on Little East Neck Road.

By the time firefighters arrived, flames had spread to much of the deli’s ceiling, eventually causing part of the roof to collapse.

It took crews nearly four hours to get the fire under control, according to the West Babylon Volunteer Fire Department.

Nobody was in the deli at the time and the occupants of the second-floor apartment were not home. The residents are being assisted by the American Red Cross for temporary housing.

Five firefighters were treated for minor injuries and have all been released.

By Friday morning, Dec. 29, the Town of Babylon Building Department and Fire Marshal's Office had deemed the building structurally unsafe.

The Suffolk County Police Department Arson Squad is investigating what caused the fire.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Suffolk and receive free news updates.