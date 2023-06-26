Overcast 75°

Fiery Crash: Good Samaritans And Off-Duty Cop Save Victims From Burning Vehicle In Farmingville

An off-duty police officer and two Good Samaritans saved two people from their burning car after a Long Island car crash, authorities announced.

Officer Kevin Farina was off-duty as he and two Good Samaritans helped pull a couple out of a burning car in the morning of Saturday, June 24, police reported.
Sophie Grieser
The incident occurred on Saturday, June 24 in Farmingville.

Maribel Ramirez, aged 45, of Coram, was driving a 2014 Honda northbound on Country Road 83, near South Bicycle Path.

At approximately 5:20 a.m., Ramirez’s car hit a guard rail and overturned.

Officer Kevin Farina was on his way to work when he saw the flipped car and jumped into action.

With the assistance of two Good Samaritans, the trio was able to save Ramirez and her passenger, 41-year-old Mario Ramirez, from the vehicle as it caught fire.

Both victims were reported to be uninjured. 

