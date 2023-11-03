Fentanyl-Laced Cocaine Leaves 4 Dead: Riverhead Man Admits Guilt

On Thursday, Nov. 2, Marquis Douglas of Riverhead admitted his role in the North Fork trafficking operation, according to the Eastern District of New York United States Attorney’s Office.

Earlier Report: Duo Charged In Connection With Overdose Deaths Of Four On East End Of Long Island

The USAO’s Office alleged that Douglas, age 38, was responsible for orchestrating a years-long conspiracy to distribute:

Over five kilograms of cocaine;

One kilogram of heroin;

280 grams of crack cocaine;

40 grams of fentanyl; and

An unspecified quantity of fentanyl analogues.

In August of 2021, his operation distributed cocaine that was laced with fentanyl in the village of Greenport.

When the laced cocaine was distributed on the street, it led to four overdose deaths in one day, spanning across Greenport and Shelter Island.

A traffic stop in May 2022 found Douglas in possession of large, sellable quantities of cocaine and fentanyl, ultimately leading to his apprehension.

“We hope today’s guilty plea begins to bring a measure of solace to the victims’ families,” said US Attorney Breon Peace.

Douglas pleaded guilty to conspiring to distribute controlled substances and the distribution of controlled substances resulting in death.

He faces a sentence of life in prison.

He was originally charged in June 2022 along with Jesse “Jah” Pace, age 38 at the time. No updates are available regarding Pace’s case.

