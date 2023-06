The third-prize winning ticket for the Wednesday, June 28, drawing was purchased in Huntington, at the 7-Eleven located at 126 New York Avenue.

It has four matching numbers plus the Powerball.

The winning numbers for Wednesday’s drawing are: 19-25-34-57-68 and the Powerball is 4.

Nobody won the big jackpot, which sits at a whopping $493 million.

Powerball drawings are held every Monday, Wednesday, and Saturday at 11 p.m.

