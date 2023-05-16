Fair 57°

Fatal Stabbing: 30-Year-Old Victim Found Near Copiague Deli

Police are investigating after a man was stabbed to death near a Long Island deli.

Barcellona Place in Copiague.
Barcellona Place in Copiague. Photo Credit: Google Maps street view
Joe Lombardi
The 30-year-old victim, whose name is being withheld pending notification of next of kin, was found on the ground next to a deli in Copiague on Barcellona Place at approximately 7:40 p.m. Monday, May 15, Suffolk County Police said,

He was pronounced dead at the scene.

An autopsy will be performed by personnel from the Office of the Suffolk County Medical Examiner.

Detectives are asking anyone with information on the case to call the Homicide Squad at 631-852-6392 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-220-TIPS.

This is a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

