Fatal Shooting: 45-Year-Old From North Bellport ID'd As Victim At Mastic Home

A suspect is on the loose after a fatal overnight shooting at a Long Island residence.

A suspect is on the loose after a fatal overnight shooting at a Long Island residence.

 Photo Credit: Pixabay/fsHH
It happened around 9:30 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 7 in Mastic.

When Suffolk County Police Department officers arrived after a 911 caller reported a man had been shot, they discovered the victim outside the home on Poospatuck Lane with a gunshot wound.

Umar Elquhir, 45, age of North Bellport, was transported to Long Island Community Hospital in Patchogue where he was pronounced dead.

Detectives are asking anyone with information to call the SCPD Homicide Squad at 631-852-6392 or Crime .Stoppers at 1-800-220-TIPS. All calls will be kept confidential.

This is a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

