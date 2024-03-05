Light Rain Fog/Mist 46°

Fatal Incident: 36-Year-Old ID'd After Sharp-Force Injury In Jamesport

Police are investigating after a man was killed overnight on Long Island.

 Photo Credit: Unsplash/Max Fleischmann
Joe Lombardi
Officers responded to a 911 call in Riverhead at 448 Herricks Lane, at 11:43 p.m. Monday, March 4.

When officers arrived, Conrad Gowan, age 36, was found inside a residence on the property with a sharp-force injury.

Gowan, a resident of the home, was transported by the Riverhead Volunteer Ambulance Corps to Peconic Bay Medical Center in Riverhead where he was pronounced dead.

Detectives are asking anyone with information to call the Homicide Squad at 631-852-6392 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-220-TIPS. All calls will be kept confidential.

