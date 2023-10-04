Fog/Mist 62°

Fatal House Fire: 40-Year-Old Commack Resident ID'd As Victim

One person was killed after a house fire broke out on Long Island.

The home on Spinner Lane in Commack where the fatal fire occurred. Photo Credit: Google Maps street view
Joe Lombardi
The blaze began at around 6:45 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 3 in Commack.

After a 911 caller reported the fire on Spinner Lane, a Suffolk County Police Second Precinct patrol officer arrived on the scene and entered the house where a resident was still upstairs. 

The officer was unable to remove the man, Jean Laurent, age 40, from the residence, Suffolk County Police said.

Laurent was later found and pronounced dead on the scene by a physician assistant from the Office of the Suffolk County Medical Examiner. 

Four other occupants of the home were in the house at the time the fire started.

Laurent’s 67-year-old mother was able to exit the upstairs apartment prior to police arrival.

Three downstairs residents, men ages 58, 40, and 34, also exited the house prior to police arrival.

Two of the four were taken to area hospitals for treatment of smoke inhalation. 

The Second Precinct officer was transported to Stony Brook University Hospital for evaluation.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation. 

