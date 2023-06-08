Fatal Hit-Run: Police Seeking This Vehicle In Port Jefferson Station Crash That Killed Man

The incident happened at around 10:15 p.m. Friday, June 2, in Port Jefferson Station.

Suffolk County Police said 47-year-old Peter Williams was crossing Route 112 eastbound, south of Rose Avenue, when he was struck by an unknown SUV heading southbound that fled the scene.

Williams was then struck by a second southbound vehicle that remained at the scene. He was pronounced dead a short time later.

On Wednesday, June 7, police said they were looking for a dark-colored, newer model Jeep Wrangler with chrome rims in connection with the crash.

Anyone with information in the case is asked to call the Suffolk County PD Major Case Unit at 631-852-6553 or call anonymously to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-220-TIPS.

Share this story by clicking the Facebook icon below.

This continues to be a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Suffolk and receive free news updates.